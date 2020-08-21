Pakistan reopens Chaman border for pedestrian

Amid tight security, Pakistan reopened its border with the Afghanistan at Chaman for pedestrian for seven days, a border security official confirmed on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Amid tight security, Pakistan reopened its border with the Afghanistan at Chaman for pedestrian for seven days, a border security official confirmed on Friday.

The decision was taken following the successful rounds of meetings held among official and representatives of the provincial government, Federal government and traders.

The friendship gate will remain open from 8 .00 am to 5.00 pm.

" It is mutually consented that 'Bab-e-Dosti' gate at the Chaman border will be reopened for pedestrians from both sides for seven days," the authorities said adding that bilateral trade had already been resumed as freight trucks carrying goods were crossing the border for last couple of weeks.

The COVID-19 had coerced the authorities to close 'Babe-e-Dosti' gate since February last.