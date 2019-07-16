UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reopens Its Airspace For All Civil Aviation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:32 PM

Pakistan reopens its airspace for all civil aviation

Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all civil aviation after 4 months.Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new NOTAM in this regard.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all civil aviation after 4 months.Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new NOTAM in this regard.In the new NOTAM, information has been given about reopening of airspace for all civil aviation.Civil Aviation Authority said that earlier only three routes were opened for air traffic from North to South and from South to North but now all routes has been reopened for all civil aviation.According to civil aviation now Indian airlines too can use Pakistani airspace.

It is vital to mention here that on February 27, after Pakistan shot down two Indian jets that entered in Pakistani limits while violating airspace, tensions between both countries escalated.After escalating tensions between both countries, flights were suspended at different cities airports including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Sialkot while Pakistan also shut its airspace for foreign flights too.

Your Thoughts and Comments

