Pakistan Reopens Kartarpur Corridor With 200 Pilgrims A Day Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor with 200 pilgrims a day amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday reopened the Kartarpur Corridor allowing maximum 200 pilgrims per day amid the current coronavirus situation.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui told media persons here that the Kartarpur Corridor was reopened on the eve of death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, initially for Sikh Yatrees and Nanak Namlevas only.

"Three days have been dedicated for the Pakistani Sikh Community, i.e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while remaining four days are for the Indian visitors," she said.

Farooqui said maximum 200 visitors would be allowed in a day as per the COVID Health Safety Protocols.

To a question, she clarified that Pakistan had reopened its side of the Corridor.

However, India had rejected Pakistan's offer to reopen the Corridor to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

The Kartarpur Corridor was temporarily closed in March this year because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-awaited Corridor was inaugurated on November 9 last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan.The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, had fulfilled a long-awaited desire of the Sikh devotees to visit his final resting place.

The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India with Kartarpur Sahib, located just over four kilometers from the international border in Pakistan's Narowal district.

