UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Repatriates 19,000 Nationals From Out Of 32,000 Imprisoned Abroad, NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan repatriates 19,000 nationals from out of 32,000 imprisoned abroad, NA told

As many as 19,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad have been repatriated from different countries from out of a total of 32,000 nationals imprisoned currently in various countries, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hussain Tariq told National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 19,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad have been repatriated from different countries from out of a total of 32,000 nationals imprisoned currently in various countries, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hussain Tariq told National Assembly.

Replying to the question of Shams Un Nisa, he said recently 21 Pakistanis imprisoned in India have been repatriated to the country.

Pakistani Missions abroad were continuously engaged with the respective local governments to facilitate Pakistani prisoners in the best possible manner. He said a sum of $3,000 to $ 5,000 per person has been allocated for each Pakistani imprisoned abroad under Pakistan Community Welfare and education Fund (PCW&EF) to provide them legal assistance and other services. The Pakistan Community Welfare and Education Fund (PCW&EF), being administered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was utilized to extend legal assistance to Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, including payment of lawyers fees, fines and const of repatriation of destitute Pakistani prisoners.

Pakistani missions provide legal assistance to Pakistani prisoners on need basis. The assistance includes hiring of lawyers, payment of lawyers' fee, hiring of law firms and provision of translator for cases. Some countries provide facility of interpreters/translators and lawyers to all prisoners on their own, whereas in other countries was for provision of legal assistance, all efforts were made for provision of effective assistance.

Pakistan missions also reach out to prisoners/detainees on occasion like Independence Day as well as on Eid holidays. During such visits, prisoners were provided items of daily use. Missions also initiate mercy petitions in the royal courts of the host countries on behalf of the convicted prisoners. Besides Pakistan missions extend all possible assistance to the families of the prisoners in terms of arranging their telephonic call and to facilitate them to visit the prisoners in prison.

szm-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Education Lawyers Holidays Visit Independence All From Best

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

28 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.