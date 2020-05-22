Pakistan Reports 1, 067 deaths with 50, 694 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 19, 924 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 18, 455 cases, Baluchistan with 3,074 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 7, 155, Islamabad with 1,326, Gilgit-Balitistan with 602 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 158 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) The tally of death reached to 1,067 after 50, 694 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

The official sources said that 15, 201 people recovered from the virus in different parts of the country.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has warned the COVID-19 situation could further worsen if the people did not practice the precautionary measures.

Briefing the media in Islamabad on Friday, he said the country recorded 2603 new coronavirus cases with fifty deaths during the last twenty four hours which are the highest in a single day.

He said the country also conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests during the last twenty-four hours.

The Special Assistant recalled that the lockdown was eased in view of the difficulties of the poor people and the daily wagers.

Dr. Zafar Mirza appealed the people to follow the SOPs agreed for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in the prayers of Juma-tul-Wida and Eid.

He said it has been made mandatory for the people to wear masks at any gathering or while using the public transport. He said this will help the people to keep themselves and others safe from the contagion.