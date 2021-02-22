UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 1, 160 New Cases Of COVID-19, With 16 More Deaths

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:18 AM

Pakistan reports 1, 160 new cases of COVID-19, with 16 more deaths

The Official sources say that the death toll has reached to 12, 617, with 24, 226 active cases of Coronavirus across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 16 more death due to Coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours.

The death toll reached to 12,617.

The official figures showed that 1,160 new positive cases were reported during this period after 32,313 tests across the country.

There were now 24,226 active cases of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Asad Umar in a tweet on Monday said registration for COVID-19 vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 years and above.

The citizen can get registered through CNIC number sending on 1166. The Minister said vaccination for this age group will start next month.

(more to come)

