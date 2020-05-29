Pakistan reports 1, 317 deaths with 64, 028 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 25, 309 cases followed by Punjab with 22,964 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 8,842 cases, Balochistan with 3, 928, Islamabad with 2,100, Gilgit-Balitstan with 658 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 227 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) The death tally reached to 1,317 after 64, 028 cases of Coronavirus across the country.

The official sources said that 22, 305 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar stressed the need for devising a mechanism of providing latest information about availability of beds and ventilators in the hospitals to facilitate COVID-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Control Centre, he said that such information would facilitate the infected people to get admission in hospitals as per their own preference.

Asad Umar said that a special meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus will be held on Monday to finalize the strategy regarding coronavirus for the month of June.

The meeting was apprised that sufficient beds and ventilators are available in hospitals across the country for accommodating COVID-19 patients and most of the infected people prefer isolation at homes.

The forum also reviewed the progress on the implementation status of COVID-19 guidelines.