UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 1, 356 Deaths With 57, 705 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:56 AM

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh is with the top with 8,080 cases followed by 20, 654 cases in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2020) The tally death reached to 1, 356 after 57,705 cases in different parts of the country here on Tuesday.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 20,654 cases were detected in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 18,314 patients recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 1,197 with thirty deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 347,915 lives across the world and more than 5.9 million infections have so far been detected.

The United States was at the highest level death toll of 99,805 followed by Britain with 36,914 and Italy with 32,877.

Over 2.36 million infected people have so far been recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Italy United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

11 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

11 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.