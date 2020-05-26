Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2020) The tally death reached to 1, 356 after 57,705 cases in different parts of the country here on Tuesday.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 20,654 cases were detected in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 18,314 patients recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 1,197 with thirty deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 347,915 lives across the world and more than 5.9 million infections have so far been detected.

The United States was at the highest level death toll of 99,805 followed by Britain with 36,914 and Italy with 32,877.

Over 2.36 million infected people have so far been recovered from the disease.