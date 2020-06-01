Pakistan reports 1, 543 deaths with 72, 460 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 28, 245 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 26, 240 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10,027 cases, Balochistan with 4, 393, Islamabad with 2, 589, Gilgit-Balistan with 711 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 255 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st 2020) The death tally reached to 1,543 after 72, 460 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 28, 245 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 26, 240 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10,027 cases, Balochistan with 4, 393, Islamabad with 2, 589, Gilgit-Balistan with 711 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 255 cases.

The official sources said that 26, 083 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar says the incumbent government is making all out efforts to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Talking to a tv, he said strict implementation of standard operating procedures and other safety measures would be ensured in all parts of the country.

Expressing dismay over non-cooperative behavior of the masses, especially in the last week of Ramazan, he said the patients infected with virus were rising due to less caring attitude of people in the markets.

Asad Umar said complete lockdown could not be feasible in this poor country. He said the government wants to open business for providing relief to the masses and putting the country on path of speedy progress.

The minister warned that any person found violating the laws in the markets would be treated with iron hands.