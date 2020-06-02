UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 1, 621 Deaths After 76, 398 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:21 AM

The official sources said 3, 938 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) The death tally reached to 1, 621 after 76, 398 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Tuesday.

Sindh was at the top among all other provinces with 29, 647 cases of Coronavirus followed by 27,850 cases in Punjab, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,514 in Balochistan, 2,893 in Islamabad, 738 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 271 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said that 27,110 patients recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 1,621 with 78 deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan has said all the stakeholders are on same page to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a tv, he said all the decisions were taken with consensus in the National Command and Operation Center regarding COVID-19.

The Special Assistant said the government announced a hefty economic relief package in shape of Ehsaas programme to financially assist the deserving people.

