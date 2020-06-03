Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh province is at the top among all other provinces with 31,086 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 29,489 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10,897, Balochistan 4,740, Islamabad 3,188 , Gilgit-Baltistan 779 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 284.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) The death tally reached to 1,688 after 80,463 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday,

The official sources said that 28,923 patients recovered so far from the virus while the death toll stood at 1,688 with 67 deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the provincial governments to play a pro-active role to create awareness among people about implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review fulfillment of the needs of doctors and healthcare workers, he paid tribute to doctors and healthcare staff who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on forefront without caring for their own lives.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation was proud of them who were fighting to save them from the deadly pandemic.

The Prime Minister said fulfilling all requirements of doctors and healthcare staff is top most priority of the government and they would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed various steps to fulfill all requirements including provision of protection kits and equipment of doctors, paramedics and healthcare works who are fighting the war against the coronavirus.