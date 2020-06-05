Pakistan reports 1, 838 deaths after 89, 249 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh was at the top among all other provinces with 33, 536 cases followed by Punjab with 33, 144, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11, 890 cases, Balochistan with 5,582, Islamabad with 3,946 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 852 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 299 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) The death tally of Coronavirus reached to 1,838 after 89,249 cases of Coronavirus here on Friday.

The official sources said that 31, 198 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has said Government has directed all available resources towards controlling the pandemic and providing relief to the people.

He expressed these views in his meeting with the representative of World Health Organisation to Pakistan Dr. Mahipala Palitha who called on him in Islamabad.

Speaking Asad Qaisar said corona pandemic is a global threat confronted by all the nations of the world and stressed that every one must follow WHO guidelines and SOPs.

The Speaker and the WHO Representative discussed the plausible solutions to the pandemic at length. The Speaker said that WHO should expedite its efforts for finding a medical solution to the pandemic.

The WHO representative appreciated the role of Pakistan government in handling the pandemic by ranking it to be one of the best in South Asia. He said that recent trend of increasing number of mortality rates in Pakistan was their cause of concern.

The Speaker thanked Dr. Palitha and WHO for their untiring endeavors in bringing improvements in the health sector and helping Pakistan to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr. Palitha presented the donation on behalf of WHO, a substantial quantity of PPEs and other major medical equipments to the health department of Swabi.