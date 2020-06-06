UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 1, 935 Deaths With 93,983 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:48 AM

Pakistan reports 1, 935 deaths with 93,983 cases of Coronavirus

Punjab with  35, 308 cases of Coronavirus surpassed Sindh with 34,889 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 12, 459, Balochistan with 5,776, Islamabad with 4,323, Gilgit Baltistan with 897 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 331 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) The death toll reached to 1,935 after 93,983 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

Punjab with 35, 308 cases of Coronavirus surpassed Sindh with 34,889 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 12, 459, Balochistan with 5,776, Islamabad with 4,323, Gilgit Baltistan with 897 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 331 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that 31, 198 people recovered from Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan stands at a juncture where we could defeat the corona virus if people strictly follow the SOPs.

Addressing volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad today, he said one million youth have registered under the force so far. He said 175,000 volunteers provided assistance in various relief activities during lockdown.

Imran Khan said volunteers were needed to sensitize public about precautionary measures during gradual opening of lockdown. He said many people needed awareness and guidance to follow the SOPs including social distancing and care. He said the volunteers also guided people offering prayers in mosques due to which the number of new cases reduced at the places of worship.

The Prime Minister said as a result of precautionary measures, the death toll in Pakistan is so far less than many other countries of the world.

Imran Khan said the services of volunteers will also be needed in areas where smart lockdowns will be implemented in the coming days. Secondly, they will also work along district administration in efforts to control the locust. He said services of volunteers will also be utilized in tree plantation under Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Imran Khan said medical community across the world is facing pressure and we can avoid it if we get the people to follow the SOPs.

He said lockdowns impact the livelihoods of people and poor countries are grappling with this situation. He gave the example of neighboring India, where strict lockdown resulted in millions of people going unemployed.

The Prime Minister said the effective steps taken by the government have been appreciated by the Asian Development Bank. He said under Ehsaas program emergency cash disbursements were made to the needy and eligible people.

Referring to economic situation of the country, the Prime Minister said the corona pandemic came at a time when the country was getting out of economic crisis due to prudent policies adopted by the government. He said we have paid more than 5,000 billion rupees in interest for the loans taken by previous governments. He said the government will reduce expenditures in order to cope with the situation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Asian Development Bank From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Sweden on Nationa ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

10 hours ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

12 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.