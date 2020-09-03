UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 10 Deaths And 424 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Pakistan reports 10 deaths and 424 new cases of Coronavirus

The official sources say that the new cases of Coronavirus surfaced during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active 8, 761.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3th, 2020) At least ten people died and 424 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the new cases surfaced during the last 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 8,761 in different parts of the country.

They said that as many as 281,925 patients of the virus were recovered.

Sindh with 129, 827 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 96, 983 cases, Khyber Pakthtunkhawa with 36, 340, Balochistan with 12, 935, Islamabad with 15, 689 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2, 935 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2, 305.

It may also be mentioned here that the total number of confirmed patients of Coronavirus reached to 297,014.

