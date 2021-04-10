UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 100 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:12 PM

Pakistan reports 100 more deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

The death toll has reached 15, 329 while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 100 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 5,139 fresh positive cases of the disease surfaced in different parts of the country after conducting the tests of 49,069 people.

The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic now reached 15,329 while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that the global community must avoid vaccine nationalism both in terms of production and distribution.

In a media briefing in New York, he said vaccine inequality will slow down the recovery process from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Munir Akram said the vaccine inequality is becoming more and more visible and this will translate into inequality in the impact of the pandemic, both economic and social.

He said we need to have quick action on the response to pandemic and to contain the virus equitably and globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations New York Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

9 minutes ago

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

9 minutes ago

Low-income countries received just 0.2 per cent of ..

9 minutes ago

" Human Rights Awareness " project to be complete ..

9 minutes ago

Nine arrested for displaying weapons in Daska

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.