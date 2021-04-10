Pakistan reports 100 more deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The death toll has reached 15, 329 while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 5,139 fresh positive cases of the disease surfaced in different parts of the country after conducting the tests of 49,069 people.

The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic now reached 15,329 while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that the global community must avoid vaccine nationalism both in terms of production and distribution.

In a media briefing in New York, he said vaccine inequality will slow down the recovery process from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Munir Akram said the vaccine inequality is becoming more and more visible and this will translate into inequality in the impact of the pandemic, both economic and social.

He said we need to have quick action on the response to pandemic and to contain the virus equitably and globally.