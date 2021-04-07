UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 102 Deaths Due To COVID-19

The Official figures show that 4,004 new positive cases have been reported in the country after conducting tests of 41,699 people during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Pakistan reported 102 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

There are now 64,373 active cases in the country.

The death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has now reached 15026 while 620789 patients stand recovered from the disease.

The government has decided to extend the closure of school classes from one to eight in the districts affected by the COVID-19 till 28th of this month.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the provincial health and education ministers, chaired by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Later briefing the media persons, Shafqat Mahmood said the classes of nine, ten, eleven and twelve will resume from 19th of this month even in the affected districts amidst strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures.

He said this decision has been taken so that the students can prepare for their board exams.

Shafqat Mahmood said the board exams will be held this year, but they will not begin before the third week of the next month.

The Minister said the universities will also remain closed in the affected districts.

Shafqat Mahmood said it is up to the provinces to decide the districts affected worst by the virus. He pointed out that thirteen districts in Punjab have been affected by the pandemic.

The Minister said the exams of O and A Levels will also be held as per schedule with strict observance of the SOPs.

Shafqat Mahmood said the situation of the pandemic will be reviewed on 28th of this month, and any decision about the classes from one to eight will be taken accordingly.

