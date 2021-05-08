Pakistan reports 120 more deaths due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 4, 109 new positive cases have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Pakistan reported 120 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4,109 new positive cases emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, positivity ratio remained eight point five four per cent after conducting 48,103 tests.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 18,797.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called for a united response to deal with the third wave of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said the world community appreciated Pakistan for handling the first wave of coronavirus. He was confident that we will do it again together.

The Minister said the danger is higher than ever and there is a clear need to observe caution.

The Minister said we realize that the mobility restrictions put in place from today till the 16th of this month are going to cause inconvenience. He, however, said these measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus.

Asad Umar said even a small country like Nepal has seen an exponential rise in cases going up above seven thousand daily. He said deaths also rose sharply there. He said the entire region is exploding with cases and deaths in the latest wave of Covid-19. He said the unfortunate catastrophe unfolding in India has grabbed global headlines.