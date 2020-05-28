Pakistan reports 1,261 deaths with 61, 227 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 24, 206 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 22, 037 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 8, 483 cases, Balochistan with 3, 616 cases, Islamabad with 2015, Gilgit Baltistan 651 cases and Islamabad with 219 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) The death tally reached to 1,261 after 61,227 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 24, 206 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 22, 037 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 8, 483 cases, Balochistan with 3, 616 cases, Islamabad with 2015, Gilgit Baltistan 651 cases and Islamabad with 219 cases.

The official sources said that 20, 231 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza urged the factory and mill owners to ensure standard operating procedures for the safety of workers from coronavirus.

Talking to a tv, he said the incumbent government would not follow the hard policy lines, keeping in view the poor condition of daily wage workers.

However, he said the discussion would be made in the next meeting for adopting smart or selective lockdown policy.