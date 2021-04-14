UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 135 Deaths Due To COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:41 AM

Pakistan reports 135 deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 4, 681 people have tested positive after tests of 48, 092 people in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal as 135 more people died of this virus in Pakistan during last 24 hours.

The Official figures show that 4, 681 people tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 48, 092 in different parts of the country.

Still people were not strictly following SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus.

According to the statistics, 135 deaths were the highest numbers since this deadly virus hit the country last year.

Coronavirus vaccine drive is also continuing as 1.3 million people have so far been injected the vaccine. Majority of the population is still waiting for vaccination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif gets bail from LHC in money launder ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 93 prisoners during Ramadan

26 minutes ago

Martyred cop’s funeral prayers offered at Qilla ..

34 minutes ago

Australia sending envoy to Europe amid scramble ov ..

1 minute ago

Iran says 60% enrichment response to Israel's 'nuc ..

2 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Announces Beginning of New Period in Tur ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.