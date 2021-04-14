Pakistan reports 135 deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal as 135 more people died of this virus in Pakistan during last 24 hours.

The Official figures show that 4, 681 people tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 48, 092 in different parts of the country.

Still people were not strictly following SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus.

According to the statistics, 135 deaths were the highest numbers since this deadly virus hit the country last year.

Coronavirus vaccine drive is also continuing as 1.3 million people have so far been injected the vaccine. Majority of the population is still waiting for vaccination.