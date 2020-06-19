Pakistan reports  136 deaths during last 24 hours due to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that 4,944 new cases emerged during the last twenty four hours, taking the total tally to 165, 062 cases across the country.

Sindh with 20, 182 cases of Coronavirus surpassed Punjab with 61, 678 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 20, 182 cases, Balochistan with 9, 941, 1,225 cases in Gilgit-Balitstan and 769 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation was getting worsened as 136 people died of Coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours. The government sources said that 28, 824 Corona tests were carried out during this period while 61, 383 people infected from the virus recovered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to stay united and steadfast in fighting the unusual and ominous challenge of Coronavirus.

Visiting the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for COVID-19 in Islamabad, he said we need a unified and well-coordinated joint national response to fight the disease during the next couple of months.

The Prime Minister emphasized upon the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus.

Imran Khan also urged upon the public to exercise caution in social distancing and protect elderly and sick persons, particularly those suffering from heart-related diseases and diabetes.

He directed the concerned departments to make all out efforts to control the disease besides ensuring availability of medicines, oxygen supplies and beds in hospitals.

Lauding the role of National Command and Operation Center, the Prime Minister said Pakistan braved the challenge of COVID-19 in a balanced manner while keeping in view several related factors.

He said that media has performed with responsibility and stressed that any tendency to sensationalize the situation must be self-checked by the media. The participants of the meeting through a consensus expressed the resolve to continue the strategy of balance between life and livelihood.

It was reiterated that while businesses must remain open, strict implementation of SOPs will be ensured through awareness and administrative actions.

Chief Ministers of all the provinces besides Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir briefed the forum about the steps being taken in their respective areas and unanimously acknowledged the support provided by the Federal Government in all respects.