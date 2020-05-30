Pakistan reports 1,395 deaths with 66, 457 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 26, 113 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 24, 104 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 9,067 cases, Balochistan with 4,087 cases, Islamabad with 2,192 cases, Gilgit-Balitstan with 660 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 234 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) The death tally reached 1,395 after 66, 457 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 26, 113 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 24, 104 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 9,067 cases, Balochistan with 4,087 cases, Islamabad with 2,192 cases, Gilgit-Balitstan with 660 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 234 cases.

The officials sources said that 24, 131 patients of Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt.

Gen. Muhammad Afzal has said that a committee will be constituted with the coordination of the provinces to check the facilities being provided to the Coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals.

Talking to a tv, he said effective measures have already been taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman NDMA asked the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures, maintain social distancing, avoid hand shake, stay at homes, wear masks and gloves which would help them in preventing themselves from the Coronavirus.