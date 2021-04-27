UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 142 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:33 AM

The Official figures show that 4,487 new positive cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Pakistan reported 142 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours. The Official figures showed that 4,487 new positive cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the statistics issued by the NCOC, the positivity ratio after 43,981 tests remained 10. 2 per cent and death toll in the country reached 17,329.

Pakistani Army was deployed in every corner of the country to assist the civil administrations implement COVID-19 SOPs. Army and police both would enforce Coronavirus SOPs to control rapidly spreading Coronavirus in the country.

According to the reports, 8,097 individuals died due to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,605 in Sindh, 3,156 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 670 in Islamabad, 464 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan and 105 in Gilgit Baltistan. The health facilities across the country conducted 43,981 coronavirus tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,632,91 since the first case was reported earlier last year.

All educational institutions in Sindh were closed down on Monday due to rapidly increasing Coronavirus.

