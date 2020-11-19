UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 18 More Deaths Due To Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:13 PM

Pakistan reports 18 more deaths due to Covid-19

Pakistan reports 18 more deaths due to Covid-19

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that 2,547 people tested positive for Coronavirus, with 32, 005 active cases in the country.

However, 326,674 people recovered from the virus.

Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said the rules and regulation set by government for combating COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in true perspective.

Talking to a tv, Asad Umar said the decision taken by the government to protect people from second wave of threatening virus, would be implemented without discrimination and legal action would be taken if anyone found organizing public gatherings.

