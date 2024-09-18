Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan has reported the 18th polio case of the year 2024 in a two-year old child from Quetta.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, confirmed the detection of WPV1 in a child from Union Council Qadriabad of District Quetta.

This is the second case from Quetta this year, the 13th from Balochistan province, the highest number of cases in the entire country.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, expressed deep concern over the rise in cases from Balochistan and stressed the importance of reaching every child with multiple doses of the protective polio vaccines.

“It is devastating to see another child affected by a disease that can be completely prevented through vaccination. This new case from Quetta highlights the risk and the need to rapidly increase population immunity to further curtail the spread of virus.” She added.

“What we are seeing is the outcome of missed vaccination opportunities in parts of Balochistan which have allowed the virus to thrive and survive over time.”

The PM Focal Person for Polio Eradication added, “We are doubling down on our efforts to strengthen surveillance and vaccination outreach in all affected districts, particularly in Balochistan, where we have seen persistent cases.

She added, “The high number of cases on both sides of the border, underscores the risk to children across the country and the importance of vaccination during upcoming polio campaigns.”

She acknowledged the high- level engagement of the senior leadership of Balochistan province, particularly the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Quetta.

These efforts have led to improvements in access and the overall quality the September polio campaign.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication Anwarul Haq highlighted the critical need to reach children in every corner of the country.

“Vaccination campaigns, like the one we implemented last week, are critical in our fight to end polio, and we cannot afford to miss any child,” he said.

“Our goal is clear to leave no child behind. Every house must be reached and every child vaccinated.”

The National Coordinator appealed to parents, community leaders and influencers to join hands in this national mission for children.

The Polio Eradication Programme has recently conducted a house-to-house vaccination campaign from September 9 to 13 across 115 high risk districts during which 32.5 million children under the age of five were vaccinated.