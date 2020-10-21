UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 19 Deaths, 660 New Cases Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:46 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Pakistan reported 19 deaths and 660 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that 26,670 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours time and now there were 9, 378 active cases.

They said that 308,674 recovered from the virus.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned of serious consequences of not adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said daily Covid mortality was twelve last week which was a one hundred and forty per cent increase when compared with previous weeks.

He said they were collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all the Standard Operating Procedures and the results have started to show.

Asad Umar said they would lose both lives and livelihoods if they did not change their current path.

