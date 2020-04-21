UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 192 Deaths After 9, 212 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:16 AM

Pakistan reports 192 deaths after 9, 212 cases of Coronavirus

Punjab is at the top with 4, 195 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 2, 767, KP with 1,276, Balochistan 465, Islamabad 185, Gilgit-Baltistan with 281 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 50 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) Pakistan reported 192 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 9,212 in different parts of the country here on Tuesday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,195 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 2767. The reports said that there were 1276 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Baluchistan, 185 in Islamabad, 281 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 50 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister's Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in wake of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is government's top priority.

In a series of tweets, she said bringing an ordinance against hoarders to protect common people from inflation and hoarding shows strong determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said those, who are trying to exploit difficulties of the people, deserve no leniency and such elements should be treated with iron hands.

The Special Assistant said hoarders will be punished under the ordinance. She said elements involved in hoarding will be liable to imprisonment of three years and a fine of fifty percent of the value of seized goods. She said this step has been taken to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential items to people.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also appealed the nation to identify hoarders and hoarding and get ten percent of the value of seized goods as prize.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Firdous Ashiq Awan Fine Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadal chat live for the first time with Roger Fede ..

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

9 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.