Pakistan reports 192 deaths after 9, 212 cases of Coronavirus

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) Pakistan reported 192 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 9,212 in different parts of the country here on Tuesday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,195 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 2767. The reports said that there were 1276 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Baluchistan, 185 in Islamabad, 281 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 50 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister's Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in wake of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is government's top priority.

In a series of tweets, she said bringing an ordinance against hoarders to protect common people from inflation and hoarding shows strong determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said those, who are trying to exploit difficulties of the people, deserve no leniency and such elements should be treated with iron hands.

The Special Assistant said hoarders will be punished under the ordinance. She said elements involved in hoarding will be liable to imprisonment of three years and a fine of fifty percent of the value of seized goods. She said this step has been taken to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential items to people.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also appealed the nation to identify hoarders and hoarding and get ten percent of the value of seized goods as prize.