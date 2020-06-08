UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 2, 067 Deaths With 103,671 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan achieved grim milestone by crossing the limit of 100,000 cases of Coronavirus, with Punjab at the top among all other provinces with 38, 903 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Pakistan achieved grim milestone as total cases of Coronavirus surpassed the limit of 100,000 during the last 24 hours, the officials sources said here on Monday.

As many as 2067 deaths took place after 103,671 cases of Coronavirus across the country. Punjab with 38,903 cases surpassed Sindh with 38, 108 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 13, 487, Balochistan with 6,516 cases, Islamabad with 5,329 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 932 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 396 cases.

The officials sources said that 34, 355 people recovered from Coronavirus.

Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said the government is fully determined to remove coronavirus threat, unemployment, and poverty from the country.

Talking to reporters, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to address the challenges of economy, pandemic, and locusts attack in all the four provinces.

He said that all necessary equipment including helicopters, aircraft, pesticides and other essential items have been provided to the department concerned to protect crops for pest attack.

Syed Fakhar Imam said National Disaster Management Authority, Plant Protection Institution, ministry and National Locusts Control Center, were working day and night to avoid widespread damages from locusts.

Responding to a question, he said under "Ehsaas Program", some 114 billion rupees had been disbursed among the deserving families.

