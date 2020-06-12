Pakistan reports 2, 463 deaths with 1,25,933 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab with 47,382 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 46, 828 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, 787 cases, Balochistan with 7,673 cases, Islamabad with 6,699, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,0 30 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 534 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) The death tally reached to 2,463 after 1,25,933 cases of coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

The official sources said that as many as 40, 279 people infected from Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of strict action against the shopkeepers and business community who are not following Standard Operating Procedures in wake of Coronavirus.

Expressing his views on ptv on Thursday, he said only solution to contain the Corona pandemic as the world has discovered is smart lockdown which allows economic activity with SOPs.

The Prime Minister said from now onward, he will himself monitor the implementation of SOPs in the country.

Imran Khan said one million tiger force will be assisting the administration to aware the public regarding SOPs.

He said track and trace policy will be adopted for the implementation of smart lockdown in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of his team in dealing with the pandemic. He said every step in this regard was taken with the coordination of provincial governments.

Sharing a latest survey report of strict lockdown in India, Imran Khan said 84 percent families in India are in severe crisis whereas 34 percent poor families are facing food shortage and 30 million people have lost their jobs due to complete lockdown in the country.

While comparing Pakistan's situation with India, he said our condition is better than India due to prudent policies of the government.

He said government distributed Ehsaas Emergency Cash among 12 million deserving families.

Sharing data of medical facilities the government is providing in wake of Coronavirus, the Prime Minister said we have attained the capacity of 1.2 million tests per month while the number of ventilators has been increased to 4800. He said an order of further 1400 ventilators has also been placed.

He said a total of 2 thousand beds with Oxygen facility will be prepared till the end of next month.

The Prime Minister said the country is under crisis due to Corona but unfortunately the opposition is trying to politicize the situation.