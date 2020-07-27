Pakistan reports 20 deaths, 1,176 new cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 118311 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92, 073 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33,397 cases, Balochistan with 11, 601 cases, Gilgit Baltistan with 1989, Islamabad with 14, 884 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2034 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5842 after 274289 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

The official sources said that as many as 241026 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 continued to increase across the country with 241,026 patients so far recovered from the disease.

The latest statistics showed that 1,176 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 274,289.

Meanwhile, 20 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,842. 22,056 corona tests were carried out during this period.