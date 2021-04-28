Pakistan reports 201 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 201 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Center showed that 5,292 new positive cases surfaced in the country after conducting the tests of 49,101 people during the same period.

The positivity ratio remained ten point seven percent.

National Command and Operation Centre decided to impose inter-provincial and inter-city travel ban during Eid holidays.

According to a circular of the Interior Ministry, the NCOC also decided to impose complete ban on tourism from 8th to 16th of the next month, including Eid holidays.

It further states that tourist resorts, public parks, restaurants and hotels in and around tourist spots as well as shopping malls will remain closed. It adds that travel nodes leading to tourist spots will remain closed with special focus on Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View, beaches and Northern Areas.

NCOC decided that uninterrupted electricity supply during Eid holidays should be ensured. Locals of GB will be allowed to travel back to GB during Eid holidays.

It also called for timely issuance of SOPs and guidelines for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jamma-tul-Wida and Namaz-e-Eid.