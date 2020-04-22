UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 209 Deaths After 9, 749 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:59 PM

Punjab is at the top with 4,328 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sidnh with 3,053, KP with 1,345, Balochistan with 495, Islamabad with 195, Gilgit-Baltistan with 283 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 51 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23nd, 2020) Pakistan reported 209 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 9,749 in different parts of the country here on Tuesday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,328 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 3,053. The reports said that there were 1,345 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 495 in Baluchistan, 195 in Islamabad, 283 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that government is taking every step to protect lives of people and will win battle against Covid-19.

Talking to private news channel, he said coronavirus is completely under control and Pakistan will overcome the pandemic through national unity.

The Minister said the developed countries are only battling the coronavirus pandemic while Pakistan is struggling to stabilize the economy and contain the virus outbreak.

He demanded that the textile manufacturing units will be reopened as it is facing huge financial losses.

To a question, he said around 34 trains are ready to start working but waiting for relaxation in lockdown.

