Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 67 patients have died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the deat toll to 5, 386 while 21, 749 Coronavirus tests have been carried out during this same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) As many as 2165 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced taking the tally to 255, 768 during the last 24 hours, the official sources said here on Wednesday.

Sindh with 107,773 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 88,045 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31,001, Balochistan with 11,239, Islamabad with 14,315, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,708 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1,688.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directed the provincial governments and district administrations across the country to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures and health guidelines devised by the Health Ministry in cattle markets to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The directions were issued during the NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said if the SOPs and health guidelines are not followed in the cattle markets then it could cause serious impacts in exacerbating the pandemic situation.

Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah briefed the meeting on Muharram management plan and setting up of cattle markets outside the urban areas.