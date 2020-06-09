Pakistan reports 2,172 deaths with 108, 317 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab was at the top among all other provinces with 40, 819 followed by Sindh with 39, 555, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 14,006, Balochistan with 6,788 cases, Islamabad with 5,785 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 952 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 412 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) The death tally reached to 2, 172 after 108, 317 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Tuesday.

As many as 35, 018 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said coronavirus pandemic is the gravest challenge to confront humanity in a century.

Foreign Minister expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ireland, Simon.

He briefed his Irish counterpart about the latest situation of the pandemic in Pakistan and steps taken by the Government to contain it.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working together is the best way forward to fight the pandemic.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for closer cooperation to mitigate the impact pandemic on the economy and stressed a global approach in this regard.

The Irish Foreign Minister expressed support for the Debt Relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep concerns over continuing double lockdown and intensified military crackdown by Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Denouncing the Indian moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, he said New Delhi's policies are posing a serious threat to regional peace and security.