Pakistan reports 22nd polio case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Health officials on Wednesday confirmed the 22nd polio case of the year 2024, requesting parents to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.

The latest case was reported in a 30-month-old boy from Pishin, Balochistan adding to the increasing number of children affected by polio in the province.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the presence of wild polio-virus type 1 (WPV1) in the child.

This brings the total number of reported polio cases in 2024 to 22, with Balochistan accounting for 15 of them. Sindh has recorded four cases, while KP, Punjab, and Islamabad have reported one case each.

Expressing deep concern over the rising numbers, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, emphasized the critical role parents can play in safeguarding the health of their children.

“Each case represents a child whose life has been tragically and unnecessarily affected by polio. And the only solution is timely and repeated vaccination."

“Every new case is a tragic reminder that we have all failed our children. I urge all parents to take responsibility and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine to fight back against polio,” she said.

Balochistan remains a particularly challenging region due to factors such as seasonal migration, population movement within and across borders, vaccine hesitancy, and security issues.

Ms Farooq stressed the need to strengthen vaccination efforts, particularly among mobile and migrant populations, and enhance the capacity of transit teams to reach all children, regardless of location.

In response to the ongoing outbreak, the government has updated its National Polio Eradication Emergency Operations Plan to target critical gaps in access, campaign quality, and vaccine acceptance.

Two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are planned for later this year to close immunity gaps and curb the virus's spread.

The National Coordinator for the Polio Emergency Operations Centre, Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, highlighted the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage.

“Every new case is a tragic reminder of what happens when there are gaps in immunity, .” he said. “When a child misses’ vaccination, the virus wins. Let’s work together to protect our children and importantly to put a stop to the virus.”

Haq also urged parents to welcome polio vaccinators into their homes, stressing that child health and well-being are our collective responsibilities.

