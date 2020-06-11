UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 2,356 Deaths With 1,19, 536 Cases Of Coronavirus

Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:11 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) The death toll reached to 2,356 after 1,19,536 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

Punjab with 45, 463 cases of coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 43, 790 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, 206 cases, Balochistan with 7,335 cases, Islamabad with 6,223 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,018 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 488 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that as many as 38, 391 patients of Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar urged the masses to take coronavirus pandemic serious.

In a statement issued from Lahore, he said that if people keep showing carelessness, then Coronavirus will become more uncontrollable in the coming days.

He said that if coronavirus continues to spread in Pakistan at its current pace, it will be dangerous for the health system as well.

On other hand, tn the United States, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed the two million mark on Thursday.

The pandemic claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464.

Infections are still rising in 21 US states even as restrictions continue to be relaxed.

More Stories From Pakistan

