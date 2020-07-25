Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1, 487 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) As many as 1, 487 new cases and 24 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours across the country here on Saturday.

The official sources said that total 23, 630 tests were carried out during this period.

The tally of total number of Coronavirus reached to 236,596. The sources, however, said that there was a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan.

According to latest statistics, these cases include 116,800 in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,550 Balochistan, 2,012 Azad Kashmir, and 1,942 Gilgit Baltistan.

World Health Organization has urged people everywhere to play a part in preventing further spread of coronavirus as global cases have surpassed 15 million, with nearly 620,000 deaths.

Speaking in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that most cases are in just 10 countries and we are asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do, and who they meet with.

He said COVID-19 disrupted the lives of billions across the globe and it was understandable that people wanted to get on with their lives. But they would not be going back to the old normal.

The pandemic had already changed the way they lived their lives.