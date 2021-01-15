UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 2,417 New Cases Of COVID-19, 45 Deaths During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:27 AM

National Command and Operation Centre says 45 people died due to the contagion during this period taking the total death tally to 10, 863.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced during the same period. The death toll reached to 10, 863 due to COVID-19 in Pakistan.

(More to Come)

