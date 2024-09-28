Open Menu

Pakistan Reports 24th Polio Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan reports 24th polio case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Health officials have reported the 24th polio case of the year, appealing parents to vaccinate their children.

The latest child affected by this paralytic disease is a 29-month-old boy in Hyderabad district of Sindh province, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health notified.

This is the second polio case reported from Hyderabad where a case was earlier reported in August.

Pakistan has now reported 24 polio cases in 2024 included 15 from Balochistan, five from Sindh, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Expressing sadness at the increasing number of paralytic polio cases, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq has called on parents and communities to fulfil their duty of care and make sure that polio vaccination is given as a priority for children.

“Polio has no cure, yet it is entirely preventable with the help of an easily accessible vaccine that the government provides to families at their doorsteps,” she said.

“As parents, grandparents, guardians and communities, we have a moral and religious responsibility towards our children to ensure that they have every opportunity to live their life in the best of health.”

She added, “Poliovirus will not discriminate. It will attack any vulnerable child it finds anywhere."

"We must urgently ensure that every child under our care is repeatedly receiving the polio vaccine and has received all doses of routine immunization so that they are strong enough to fight off polio.

The Pakistan Polio Programme is implementing a comprehensive roadmap to stem the spread of the virus and interrupt its transmission by mid-2025.

This roadmap, made in consultation with all provinces, is focused on ensuring access to every child in polio high risk areas, plugging operational gaps, building community trust through open communication and polio vaccination and integrated health service delivery, mapping and vaccinating all mobile and migrant populations, and strengthening management and oversight to improve all aspects of polio eradication activities.

A recently concluded polio campaign in September was part of this strategy, during which nearly 33 million children under five were given the crucial polio vaccine in 115 districts of the country.

Two more mass vaccination campaigns are planned before the end of the year to bolster immunity in children, particularly those that are most vulnerable.

Highlighting the critical role of parents and communities in protecting children from this crippling disease, Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said, “Our dedicated polio workers bring the vaccine to your doorsteps and represent the hope of a healthier future for our children."

He said, "I urge all parents and communities to welcome these frontline heroes among them and bring their children forward every time to receive the polio vaccine.”

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Mobile Immunity Cure Hyderabad August September Moral All From Government Best Million Sad

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

4 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

22 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan