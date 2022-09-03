UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 251 Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,569,788. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,588 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 251 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,207 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 251 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.46 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

