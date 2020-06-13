Pakistan reports 2,551 deaths with 1,32,405 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab with 50,087 cases of Coronavirus was at the top of all other provinces followed by Sindh with 49,256, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 16,415 cases, Balochistan with 7,866, with Islamabad 7,163, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,044 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 574 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) The death tally rose to 2, 551 after 1,32,405 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

The official sources said that 50,056 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Globally, the confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 7.73 million on Saturday. Around the world the pandemic claimed more than 428,337 people and infected over 7,739,831. The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 2,116,922 cases and 116,825 deaths.

According to latest data, 3,966,262 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far. In United States, nearly 2,116,922 cases were confirmed, including more than 116,825 deaths. Brazil now has the second-highest number of recorded infections in the world after the United States with 829,902 cases and 41,901 fatalities.

Over 511,423 people have infected while 6,715 people died of the virus in Russia. The country has the third-highest number of recorded infections in the world.

India has reported 309,603 cases while 8,890 deaths due to the coronavirus. United Kingdom has reported 41,481 fatalities and 292,950 infections.

Spain has recorded 27,136 fatalities and 290,289 infections. Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 34,223 fatalities, while 236,305 infections.

Peru has reported 220,749 cases while 6,308 deaths. Germany has reported 8,863 deaths and 187,251 infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll is 8,659 in Iran as confirmed number of cases is almost 182,525.

Turkey reported 175,218 coronavirus cases and 4,778 fatalities. France has reported 29,374 deaths and 156,287 cases. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,075 cases, with 78,361 recoveries.

In Belgium, 9,646 people succumbed to the disease while reported 59,819 cases due to the coronavirus.

Mexico has reported 16,448 deaths and 139,196 cases. Canada reported 8,049 fatalities and 97,943 infections due to coronavirus. Israel has reported 18,795 coronavirus cases while 300 deaths.

Saudi Arabia has reported 119,942 cases of coronavirus, while 893 coronavirus deaths have been reported. Kuwait has reported 285 deaths while over 34,952 people have been tested positive for the virus.