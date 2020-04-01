Pakistan reports 26  deaths as tally of Coronavirus cases reaches to 2040

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that there are 708 Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 679 cases, 253 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 158 cases in Balochistan, 178 cases in Gilgit Baltistan, 58 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

LAHOARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 2040 across the country, with Punjab at the top having 708 confirmed cases here on Wednesday

As many as 26 people died and 82 recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza says in adoption of strict prevention measures, the ministry of National Health Services decided to issue two guidelines separately for shops and factories.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, he said the objective behind issuing guidelines was to protect the customers and workers at factories and shops from coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to restructure the debts of third world countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the media after visiting a quarantine center in Multan, he said the third world countries, having limited resources and fragile health care systems, needed support.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the resources being spent on debt servicing and payment of interest could be utilized by them on saving lives and improving their health care systems.

He said coronavirus is a challenge which never before witnessed by world. No continent has escaped from the virus as 199 countries are combating the challenge.

The minister said people must strictly follow the guidelines given by the government regarding social distancing and adopting a hygienic lifestyle to overcome the coronavirus threat.