Pakistan reports 26 more deaths due to COVID-19

The official figures have shown that 1, 615 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in the country during last 24 hours.

Pakistan recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24.

The death toll, with the latest deaths, reached to 11, 683.

According to the latest statistics, 1,615 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 34,785 people.

As many as 501,252 people so far recovered from the disease.

