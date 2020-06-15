Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 53, 805 cases of Coronavirus left Punjab behind where the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 52,601, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18,013 cases, Balochistan with 8,177, Islamabad with 7,934 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1129 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 604 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) The death tally reached to 2,663 after 1,42, 263 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

Sindh with 53, 805 cases of Coronavirus left Punjab behind where the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 52,601, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18,013 cases, Balochistan with 8,177, Islamabad with 7,934 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1129 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 604 cases.

The official sources said that as many as 51, 735 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said the pace of spread of COVID-19 could increase if precautionary measures were not taken seriously.

Giving media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Sunday), he said total cases in the country have reached closer to 150,000 which are likely to increase two fold by the end of this month. He cautioned that by the end of next month, the same number could increase to reach at 1 to 1.2 million cases.

Asad Umar said there is drastic need to take actions at societal as well as individual levels. He said wearing masks is mandatory for slowing down the spread of disease. He said some studies suggest that the pace of corona spread could decrease by fifty percent by covering the mouth alone.

He second keeping social distancing is of equal importance.

The Minister said administrative actions are being taken to protect the people from this disease. He said shops, transport and individuals have been fined who were not following the SOPs. He warned that such actions will increase now.

Asad Umar said keeping lockdowns for long term is not feasible as the world has also realized it now. He said Prime Minister is always of the view that COVID-19 could be controlled by precautionary measures.

He said Punjab government will announce today the strategy for actions in areas which are hotbeds of the disease. He said Federal government will assist the Punjab government in smart lockdowns to curtail the spread of disease.

Asad Umar said slightly more than 2,000 people across the country are in oxygen beds at the moment. The federal government will ensure enhancing delivery of these beds in all four provinces, as well as the federal capital. He said 2,150 oxygen beds would be provided to the provinces by end of next month.

He said the testing capacities are also being enhanced. The Minister said now 30,000 tests are being held on daily basis which were just around 500 when the first cases were reported. He said in next four to six weeks, the testing capacity is expected to increase to 150,000.