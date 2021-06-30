UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 27 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:48 AM



The Official figures showed that the total number of positive cases surged to 957,371. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 22,281.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 27 deaths during last 24 hours due to Coronavirus.



According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 979 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 390, 239 people were vaccinated in different parts of the country while the tally of total number of vaccinated people have surged to 15, 971, 641.

