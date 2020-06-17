Pakistan reports 2975 deaths with 154760 cases of Coronavirus  Punjab with 58, 239 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 57, 868 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 19,107 cases, Balochistan with 8437 cases, Islamabad with 9242, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1164 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 703 cases.

, Punjab With 58, 239 Cases Of Coronavirus Was At The Top Among All Other Provinces Followed By Sindh With 57, 868 Cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa With 19,107 Cases, Balochistan With 8437 Cases, Islamabad With 9242, Gilgit-Baltistan With 1164 Cases And Azad Jammu And Kashmir With 703 Cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) The death tally reached to 2975 after 154760 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The official sources said that 58, 437 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said a technical team in Pakistan will consider using Dexamethasone medicine to treat those critically ill with COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he pointed out the World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.

Dr Zafar Mirza said it is an old and cheap anti-inflammatory medicine (steroid) and we have multiple producers in Pakistan.

The Special Assistant, however, warned dexamethasone is only for critically ill COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen and ventilators. He said the medicine must not be used by mild to moderate patients and that self-medication is strictly prohibited and can be dangerous as the medicine has many side-effects.