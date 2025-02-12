Open Menu

Pakistan Reports 2nd Polio Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the second wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of year 2025

The lab confirmed one polio case from District Badin, Sindh.

The first case of the year was reported from D.I.Khan district in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last year in 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure.

Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

The first nationwide polio campaign of 2025 has been successfully concluded, with 99% of the targets achieved across the country.

The campaign was conducted from February 3 to 9, 2025. During this campaign, more than 45 million children were administered the polio vaccine.

In every campaign, the program ensures that children under five years receive polio drops, to protect them from the crippling effects of the polio virus.

