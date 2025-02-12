Pakistan Reports 2nd Polio Case
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the second wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of year 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the second wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of year 2025.
The lab confirmed one polio case from District Badin, Sindh.
The first case of the year was reported from D.I.Khan district in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Last year in 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure.
Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.
The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.
The first nationwide polio campaign of 2025 has been successfully concluded, with 99% of the targets achieved across the country.
The campaign was conducted from February 3 to 9, 2025. During this campaign, more than 45 million children were administered the polio vaccine.
In every campaign, the program ensures that children under five years receive polio drops, to protect them from the crippling effects of the polio virus.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders1 minute ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case7 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules30 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa28 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday30 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson28 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority30 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20252 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life2 minutes ago