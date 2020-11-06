UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 30 Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:58 AM

Pakistan reports 30 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) says 1,376 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 30 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The death toll after new fatalities jumped to 6, 923 across the country.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,376 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces badly hit by Covid-19 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sindh reported 148,343 Covid-19 cases, Punjab 105,856, KPK 40,148, Balochistan 16,033, Islamabad 20,967, Gilgit-Balitstan 4,332 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 4,572 cases.

Besides it, 2,664 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,390 in Punjab, 1,287 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 231 in Islamabad, 107 in Azad Kashmir and 92 in GB.

Pakistan conducted 4,609,513 Covid-19 tests and 35,745 in the last 24 hours while 317,086 coronavirus patients recovered in the country whereas 830 patients were still in critical condition.

