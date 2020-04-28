Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top with 5,640 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 4,956, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 1984, Baluchistan with 853, Islamabad with261, Gilgit-Balitsitan with 320 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 65 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Pakistan reported 301 deaths after tally of Coronavirus reached to 14079 across the country here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate anti-coronavirus strategies considering the needs of all social segments, particularly the poor.

He gave this direction while chairing a meeting to review the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government has to maintain a balance between the prevention against coronavirus and sustainability of economic process.

He said the government had finalized policy regarding allowing Taraweeh prayers at mosques after consultation with Ulema, who had also taken the responsibility of its implementation in letter and spirit.

Imran Khan said maintaining the social distancing for protection against the coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health apprised the meeting of the prevailing coronavirus situation, new coronavirus cases and the ratio of fatality and recovery.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar briefed the meeting about the opening of steel and other industries.

He also apprised the participants about the 75 billion rupees package for the labourers and workers in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries and the Ehsaas Programme to target up to six million people.

He said the government would pay the utility bills of small businesses for three months.

The NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal briefed the meeting about availability of testing kits, protection equipment, N95 masks, ventilators and other items required during the anti-COVID operations