UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 3,039 Deaths With 160118 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:44 AM

Pakistan reports 3,039 deaths with 160118 cases of Coronavirus

Punjab with 60,138 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 59,983 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with  19,613 cases, Balochistan with 8,794 cases, Islamabad with 9,637 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,213 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 740 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th,2020) The death tally reached to 3,039 after 160118 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

Punjab with 60,138 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 59,983 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 19,613 cases, Balochistan with 8,794 cases, Islamabad with 9,637 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,213 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 740 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that as many as 59,215 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

A high level meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal, was held at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated in the meeting via video link.

The Punjab Employment Scheme was reviewed in the meeting in context with the spread of the coronavirus.

Under this scheme, the loans will be extended to the businessmen for the commencement and revival of their businesses which were badly affected by the coronavirus.

The amount of these loans will be starting from point one million up to five million rupees. The meeting mulled over the various proposals for an easy access to loans by the people. It was decided in the meeting the Punjab Employment scheme will be finalized in the next meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Trade Minister said that the coronavirus has badly affected the economy. He expressed apprehension of increasing poverty and unemployment as the wheel of the economy stopped due to the spread of Covid-19. The Minister said that the provincial government is fully committed to augment commercial and entrepreneurial activities. He expressed hope that the Punjab Employment Scheme will cause heighten commercial activities. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that loans on easy terms will be provided to the businessmen for the starting new business.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Top Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia agree to take forward important b ..

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

10 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.