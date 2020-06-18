Pakistan reports 3,039 deaths with 160118 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab with 60,138 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 59,983 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 19,613 cases, Balochistan with 8,794 cases, Islamabad with 9,637 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,213 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 740 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th,2020) The death tally reached to 3,039 after 160118 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

The official sources said that as many as 59,215 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

A high level meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal, was held at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated in the meeting via video link.

The Punjab Employment Scheme was reviewed in the meeting in context with the spread of the coronavirus.

Under this scheme, the loans will be extended to the businessmen for the commencement and revival of their businesses which were badly affected by the coronavirus.

The amount of these loans will be starting from point one million up to five million rupees. The meeting mulled over the various proposals for an easy access to loans by the people. It was decided in the meeting the Punjab Employment scheme will be finalized in the next meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Trade Minister said that the coronavirus has badly affected the economy. He expressed apprehension of increasing poverty and unemployment as the wheel of the economy stopped due to the spread of Covid-19. The Minister said that the provincial government is fully committed to augment commercial and entrepreneurial activities. He expressed hope that the Punjab Employment Scheme will cause heighten commercial activities. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that loans on easy terms will be provided to the businessmen for the starting new business.