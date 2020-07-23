Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that there is a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 213,175.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 32 deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours across the country here on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were now 50,307.

As many as 1763 new Coronavirus cases and thirty-two deaths were reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours.

The sources said that 22408 tests were carried out during this period.

According to the details, there were total 5,709 total deaths due to Coronavirus in the country.

The total number of cases reached to 269,191 cases of Coronavirus with Sindh with 115, 213 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 91,129 cases, Khyber Pakhtun khwa with 32, 753 cases, Balochistan with 11, 517 cases, Islamabad with 14, 722, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1896 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1961 cases.

The cases of Coronavirus were decreased in the country like many other parts of the world due to Smart lockdown as some cities were still sealed to control spread of the virus. The citizens expected that the situation would be completely perfect soon after Eid-ul-Azha.